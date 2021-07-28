Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares in the company, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,530 shares of company stock worth $156,202,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.92. The stock had a trading volume of 94,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,405. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $379.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

