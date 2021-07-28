UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.95. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $215.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,536. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.31. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In other news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

