Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.54. 37,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.19. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 575.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 373,624 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

