Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.19. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.