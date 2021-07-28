Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $11.00 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for about $18.73 or 0.00047309 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $11.00 billion and approximately $395.44 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000665 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,361,523 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

