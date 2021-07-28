United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UMC. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.35. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

