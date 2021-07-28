United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 33,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 29.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,218,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,106,000 after buying an additional 279,918 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.41. The company had a trading volume of 269,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $119.23 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

