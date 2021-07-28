Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Universal Electronics worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Universal Electronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.