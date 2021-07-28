Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $188.00 at Citigroup

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,966. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.