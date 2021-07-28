Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UVE stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 168,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

