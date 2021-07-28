Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)’s stock price dropped 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86.

About Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Consumer Foods, Agro-Industrial Products, and Commodity Food Products. The Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packaged cakes, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

