Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.14 Million

Brokerages expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post $67.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.95 million to $67.34 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $61.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $268.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $270.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $272.46 million, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $275.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

UVSP stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $787.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after buying an additional 199,843 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Univest Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 36,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.