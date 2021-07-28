Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 589,848 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

