Upland Software (UPLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

