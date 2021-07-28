Urban Edge Properties (UE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

