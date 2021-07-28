USDJ Market Capitalization Hits $14.85 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00122372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,201.81 or 1.00376523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00785095 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.