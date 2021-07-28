Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.24 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Loews were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Loews by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,343.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

