Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nordson were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $221.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.09. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $226.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $2,091,625. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

