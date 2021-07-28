Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $344.09 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

