Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,973 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $339,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.35. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

