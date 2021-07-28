Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,200 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.76 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

