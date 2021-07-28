Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allegion were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

