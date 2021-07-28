Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTN opened at $311.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.50 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.62 and a 1-year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

