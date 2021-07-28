Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.37, a PEG ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

