Validity Reaches Market Cap of $12.04 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Validity has a market cap of $12.04 million and $100,568.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for $2.76 or 0.00006881 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,360,748 coins and its circulating supply is 4,358,504 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

