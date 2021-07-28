Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 10.8% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $109,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.50 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

