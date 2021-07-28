Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $45,346,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $19,715,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

