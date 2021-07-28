Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $239.09. 21,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $239.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

