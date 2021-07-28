Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Lifted by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Betterment LLC owned about 9.60% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,313,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $140.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,328. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

