Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Decreased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.72. 175,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $293.67 and a 52 week high of $405.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.