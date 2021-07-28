Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VTC stock opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.55. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $94.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.176 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.
