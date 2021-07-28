Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.55. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.176 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTC. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

