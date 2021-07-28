Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading Down 1.5%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €140.65 ($165.47) and last traded at €141.35 ($166.29). 203,386 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €143.55 ($168.88).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Varta currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €134.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

