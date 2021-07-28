Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 4,750 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $107,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50.
- On Monday, June 7th, Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00.
Shares of PCVX stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,355. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $58.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
