Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 4,750 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $107,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50.

On Monday, June 7th, Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00.

Shares of PCVX stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,355. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $58.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.83.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

