VeChain (VET) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.34 billion and approximately $819.51 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
VeChain Profile
VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
VeChain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
