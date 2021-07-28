Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post sales of $451.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $452.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $353.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $326.43 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $334.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 129.02, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.16.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

