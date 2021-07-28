Velas (VLX) Market Cap Achieves $96.59 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. Velas has a total market cap of $96.59 million and $3.32 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000863 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001149 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

