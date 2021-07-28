Verasity (VRA) One Day Volume Hits $18.42 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $45.63 million and $18.42 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00226601 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,131,396,789 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

