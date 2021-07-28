Vericel (VCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vericel stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.46 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

