VeriCoin (VRC) Price Up 36.3% Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $3.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,784.96 or 0.99798631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00069434 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,882,194 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.