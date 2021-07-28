Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,296 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Verisk Analytics worth $378,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $295,450,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after buying an additional 616,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 906,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.60. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

