Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $295.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 454,160 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $599,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

