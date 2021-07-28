Vertcoin (VTC) Tops One Day Volume of $547,967.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $32.91 million and approximately $547,967.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,142.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.18 or 0.05744932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.60 or 0.01269466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00351519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00123209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.94 or 0.00575288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00335545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00259548 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,089,147 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

