Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 8,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,457,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Vertiv alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 770.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,261,000 after buying an additional 4,393,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.