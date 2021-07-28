Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Up 10.2%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s stock price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 3,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 565,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.