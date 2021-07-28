Viacoin (VIA) Price Up 15.7% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $9.65 million and $200,400.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00351519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

