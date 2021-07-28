Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Down to $47.82

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.82, but opened at $46.77. Viad shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands.

VVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $957.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.19.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Viad by 5,571.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 619,713 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $16,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viad by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,131,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Viad by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 409,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after buying an additional 153,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $5,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

