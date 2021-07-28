VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.820-$1.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. 2,498,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

