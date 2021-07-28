VideoCoin (VID) Market Cap Reaches $36.66 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $36.66 million and $126,207.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8,232.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023607 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,989,646 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

