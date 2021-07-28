Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 11.5% Higher

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price traded up 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.52. 226,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,359,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.20.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,686,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,367,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

