Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Investec upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 during trading on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

